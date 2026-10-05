Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland's driver education program, rookie driver's manual gets a refresh

teen driver
Associated Press
teen driver
Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. - Maryland's driver's education program just a got a refresh Monday with the state's department of education announcing updated curriculum for new drivers.

The announcement marks the first comprehensive update to the curriculum in nine years. It adds information on work zone safety as well as refreshing content surrounding technology in cats.

The updated education course also aims to be clearer and more engaging for new drivers.

Along with the course, the rookie driver's manual also got an update. Find that new manual here.

. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team
VETERAN SPOTLIGHT RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Spotlight

Join WMAR as we honor Veterans throughout our communities.