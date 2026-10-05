Maryland's driver education program, rookie driver's manual gets a refresh

BALTIMORE, Md. - Maryland's driver's education program just a got a refresh Monday with the state's department of education announcing updated curriculum for new drivers.

The announcement marks the first comprehensive update to the curriculum in nine years. It adds information on work zone safety as well as refreshing content surrounding technology in cats.

The updated education course also aims to be clearer and more engaging for new drivers.

Along with the course, the rookie driver's manual also got an update. Find that new manual here.

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