Maryland seeks election judges and election day pages for general election

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland is seeking residents to serve as election judges and election day pages for this year's general election.

State election officials are urging Marylanders to apply now. No experience is required, and training is provided.

Election judges must be at least 16 years old. They earn $250 a day and help check in voters, answer questions, and set up polling places. Returning judges can also receive a $100 bonus.

Marylanders ages 14 and 15 can serve as election day pages and may earn service-learning credit hours.

Applications are available through the Maryland State Board of Elections.

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