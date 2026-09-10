Maryland Department of Health releases vaccine recommendations ahead of flu season

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health released its 2026-27 statewide vaccine schedules and recommendations for children and adults ahead of flu season.

The newly-instated Vax Act, signed into law in the spring, gives Maryland's Health Secretary the power to set official state recommendations for vaccines, screening and preventive services.

The Vax Act requires insurers to cover all routine state-recommended immunizations with zero out-of-pocket costs and allows pharmacists to administer these vaccines to anyone over age 3 without a prescription.

“We recognize Marylanders are facing back-to-school germs and the upcoming respiratory virus season, all while navigating shifting vaccine guidance from the federal government,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “Through the Vax Act and our Maryland recommendations, we are reaffirming our commitment to high-quality, accessible care rooted in science and giving families peace of mind that essential vaccinations are safe and will remain affordable and available right in their communities.”

The recommendations include vaccines against COVID-19, flu and RSV.

Maryland health officials also urge residents to get other routine immunizations, including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and the hepatitis B vaccine.

The recommendations do not create any new mandates. Requirements for public school entry remain the same.

“At the Maryland Department of Health, our goal is to provide clear, clinically-backed information that allows both providers and residents to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families,” said Public Health Services Deputy Secretary Dr. Meg Sullivan. “Vaccines remain essential to protecting ourselves, our families and our communities against preventable illnesses. MDH encourages people to speak with their healthcare providers about what is right for them.”

For more information on the recommendations, click here.

