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Temporary lane closures on the JFX as crews work to remove graffiti

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will temporarily close lanes on the northbound Jones Falls Expressway Thursday and this weekend for graffiti removal.

On Thursday, right lane closures will be in effect between Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The lane will be closed again starting Friday at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The closure schedule could change, and drivers should be prepared for delays. Transportation officials recommend building in extra travel time or finding another route.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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