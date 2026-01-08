Gov. Moore to introduce Vax Act in effort to protect vaccine access in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Less than a week before the 2026 General Assembly session begins, Governor Wes Moore announced that protecting access to vaccines in Maryland is one of his legislative priorities this year.

The Vax Act, which will be introduced at the administration's request, would give the state's Secretary of Health the authority to issue recommendations for immunizations, screenings, and preventive services and to make it a choice to accept guidance from federal agencies.

"Evidence-based data will continue to be our north star," said Secretary of Health Meena Seshamani. "Marylanders deserve recommendations grounded in rigorous science."

The legislation would include that the Secretary is expected to take into account the recommendations from authoritative medical organizations, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"In Maryland, we will continue to protect our people by ensuring our guidance is driven by proven science, not political headwinds," said Moore.

The announcement comes just a few days after the CDC announced changes to its recommended vaccine schedule, reducing the number of vaccines recommended.

"The legislation is a direct response to the Trump-Vance Administration's efforts to discourage access to vaccines and undermine trust in vaccine science," reads a press release on the announcement from the Governor's office.

"Our legislation reflects a simple belief: access to lifesaving medicines like vaccines is essential to the health and safety of every Marylander," said Moore.

The Maryland legislative session begins on Wednesday, January 14.