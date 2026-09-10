Man shot dead six days before Christmas 1999, case still unsolved

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are still seeking information about the shooting death of a 35-year-old man at a Cockeysville apartment complex six days before Christmas 1999.

The killing of Rodney Bryan on Dec. 19, 1999, remains unsolved nearly 27 years later.

Rodney Bryan was found dead on the dining room floor of his apartment in the 600 block of Clover Crest Road, just off Cranbrook Road. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A neighbor in a ground floor apartment woke up to find a hole in the ceiling above his bed, seemingly having slept through a murder. It was a maintenance worker who first suspected something was wrong.

"When the maintenance man arrived, he noticed that he thought it was a bullet hole. He then decided to call police and have police come with him to the upstairs apartment. When they did, they found the victim dead. He was lying on the dining room floor and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head," a police spokeswoman at the time said.

There were also reports of screaming and a loud "bang" earlier that morning.

Neighbors expressed shock at the killing.

"There's some drugs around here and crime, but I never think there'd be a murder. Never," one neighbor said.

"I'm totally surprised. I mean, I didn't think anything like that would happen around here. I mean, Cockeysville's always been a good area," another neighbor said.

Anyone with information about the Dec. 19, 1999, shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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