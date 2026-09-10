Saval Foods breaks ground on new headquarters, distribution center in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — A family-owned Maryland food distributor is expanding its operations in Howard County.

Saval Foods and Howard Hughes Communities broke ground Wednesday on a new headquarters and distribution center in Columbia Gateway. The 230,000-square-foot facility will bring the company's corporate offices and operations together under one roof and is expected to support future growth.

The new headquarters will combine operations for Saval Foodservice and 1932 Specialty Produce and Meat as part of a partnership with Howard Hughes Communities.

State and local leaders say the project is a major investment in both Howard County and Maryland's economy.

"Saval is not just building a new facility here, you're making a long-term investment in Maryland and Howard County," Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker Jr. said during the groundbreaking ceremony. "230,000 square feet of new distribution and office space, the retention of nearly 400 Maryland jobs with another 107 new jobs expected by 2030, and that is what growth looks like."

Company leaders say the new facility will bring together Saval's corporate offices and two existing Howard County operations, creating a larger hub for the food distribution company while supporting future expansion.

"The new distribution center represents our confidence in the future, our commitment to our customers and employees, and our determination to continue growing as an independent, family-owned food service distributor here in Maryland," said Paul Saval, owner of Saval Foods.

The company says the project will help it continue growing while keeping its operations and hundreds of jobs in Howard County.

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