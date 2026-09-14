Good morning, happy Monday.

Temperatures are looking more fall-like this morning and afternoon thanks to another cold front sliding through. Clouds will slowly push out, leading to a bright, sunny and breezy afternoon ahead. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side of things for the beginning of the workweek. We expect dry skies until we near the weekend. Rain looks isolated at the moment, but arrives around Friday.

Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.