Lamar Jackson says he requested trade in early March

Lamar Jackson Tweeted Monday that he requested a trade from the Ravens in early March.

The announcement from Jackson was made while head coach John Harbaugh was holding a press conference.

It's the first behind the scenes look into contract negotiations from Jackson's perspective.

The former MVP said the Ravens were not interested in meeting his value, prompting him to make a business decision that's best for he and his family.

Jackson went on to thank Ravens fans for their support.

"A letter to my Fans, I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much," Jackson wrote.

Negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson hit a pause over the quarterback's demands for guaranteed money.

The Ravens have made lucrative offersto Jackson, but without the level of guaranteed money the division rival Browns gave to Deshaun Watson.

After reaching an impasse, Baltimore placed a $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. There are no indications he's signed the tenure.

With that, other NFL teams are already able to negotiate a contract with Jackson.

Under the tag conditions, the Ravens can match any offers to keep him in Baltimore.

In the event they don't match, whichever team who signs Jackson would compensate the Ravens with two first round draft picks.

So far there have been no reports of specific teams who've pursued Jackson. The NFL did however issue a memo about a non-certified agent attempting to contact teams to negotiate on Jackson's behalf. Jackson does not have an official agent, and currently represents himself.

