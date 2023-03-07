Watch Now
Ravens use franchise tag on Lamar Jackson ahead of deadline

Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 16:02:51-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have announced they're using the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the deadline.

According to multiple reports, they're placing the non-exclusive version on him, making his salary $32.41 million for next year.

This means Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him.

Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta issued the following statement after failing to reach a long-term deal with Jackson:

