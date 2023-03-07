Ravens use franchise tag on Lamar Jackson ahead of deadline

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have announced they're using the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the deadline.

According to multiple reports, they're placing the non-exclusive version on him, making his salary $32.41 million for next year.

BREAKING: The #Ravens announce they have "used the franchise tag" on Lamar Jackson. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 7, 2023

This means Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him.

Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta issued the following statement after failing to reach a long-term deal with Jackson: