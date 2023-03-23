Watch Now
NFL sends memo to teams regarding Lamar Jackson's alleged representation

Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 18:12:48-04

The NFL sent out a memo Thursday regarding Lamar Jackson's alleged representation per Adam Schefter.

According to sources, a non-certified NFLPA agent may be attempting to contact teams and negotiate for Jackson.

The alleged agent was identified as Ken Francis.

In the memo, the NFL alerted teams that negotiating with a non-certified agent about offer sheets, player contracts, or potential trades is prohibited.

The memo reads, "Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an offer sheet, which may result in a NFL player contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player's NFLPA certified agent. To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA certified agent."

Any violation of the rule would result in the disapproval of any agreement made for Jackson.

A fine of $54,409 will be given to any team that attempts to negotiate with a non-certified agent.

Jackson took to Twitter denying the allegations.

