NFL sends memo to teams regarding Lamar Jackson's alleged representation

The NFL sent out a memo Thursday regarding Lamar Jackson's alleged representation per Adam Schefter.

Source: NFL sent a memo to all clubs letting them know that the NFLPA informed the league that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting teams and attempting to persuade team personnel to enter into negotiations with Lamar Jackson — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

According to sources, a non-certified NFLPA agent may be attempting to contact teams and negotiate for Jackson.

The alleged agent was identified as Ken Francis.

In the memo, the NFL alerted teams that negotiating with a non-certified agent about offer sheets, player contracts, or potential trades is prohibited.

The memo reads, "Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an offer sheet, which may result in a NFL player contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player's NFLPA certified agent. To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA certified agent."

Any violation of the rule would result in the disapproval of any agreement made for Jackson.

A fine of $54,409 will be given to any team that attempts to negotiate with a non-certified agent.

Jackson took to Twitter denying the allegations.