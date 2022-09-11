Lamar Jackson declined Ravens' $250M extension offer, $133M guaranteed

BALTIMORE — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lamar Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed at signing.

This news comes after there was no contract extension for Jackson after his self-imposed deadline.

Negotiations have been ongoing all season, but the two sides could never come to an agreement.

The extension would have paid Jackson a higher salary than Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and also included more money guaranteed at signing.

Reports have suggested that Jackson has been aiming for guaranteed money on the level of what Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson received.

Watson received $230 million guaranteed this off season when he changed teams.

Jackson will make $23.016 million in his fifth-year option, but has no guaranteed money after this season.

According to ESPN, the Ravens' quarterback has taken more hits than any other quarterback since 2018.

Despite failing to reach a contract extension, the Ravens won their first game of the season against the New York Jets 24-9.

In his postgame interview, Jackson denies declining this extension offer.