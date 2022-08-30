Lamar Jackson talks contract status with fans on Twitter, denies $230m offer

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the most part has remained mum on talks of a potential contract extension.

But on Monday, the former MVP seemed to reveal where he and the team currently stand in the negotiation process.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer recently reported that Jackson was offered an extension worth more than the new $230.5 million deal that Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray signed.

According to Glazer's report, Jackson wants the contract fully guaranteed similar to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the division rival Browns during the off season.

The story got fans talking on Twitter.

One wrote "give that man the $250 [million] guaranteed before you write a check your a** can't cash."

Another replied saying, "he want more...[the Ravens] already offered that."

Jackson then chimed in with a simple three word response, "No they didn't."

Fans on Twitter appeared to be split on whether the Ravens should pony up the cash.

"As much as I love Lamar, a fully guaranteed deal is just bad business," tweeted BumpersElite. "Just because a horrible franchise the Cleveland Browns did horrible business giving Watson that contract doesn’t mean other teams should follow."

Jackson was none to pleased with that opinion, writing back "you don't love Lamar."

Back in June, Jackson had said the Watson contract was not affecting his talks with the Ravens.

"I’m a man of my own," Jackson said on June 16. "I don’t worry about what those guys get."

Previous reports from ESPN’s Jamison Hensley suggested that Jackson would not negotiate a new contract once the regular season begins.