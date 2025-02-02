Killers knocked a man onto subway tracks, gunned down a Digital Harbor student, and murdered a T-Mobile worker

BALTIMORE — A series of notable jail sentences were handed down in Baltimore City to close out the month of January.

On January 29 a judge sent 19-year-old Paul A. Ray IV to prison for 50 years related to an August 2023 double shooting that left a teen dead.

Ray, who was 17 at the time, gunned down 16-year-old Digital Harbor High School student, Bryson Hudson, outside a corner store on N. Broadway Street.

On August 14, Bryson Hudson, 16, was killed and a 26-year-old man was injured in a double shooting in the 900 block of N. Broadway.



Earlier that same day, Ray carjacked a man at gunpoint on Bowley’s Lane.

He ended up pleading guilty to Hudson's murder just as he was about to go on trial with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott seated as an alternate juror.

“At just 17 years old, this individual chose to steal a man’s car at gunpoint and then proceeded to drive it to a public business to shoot people, tragically resulting in the death of Mr. Hudson,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “These reprehensible actions demand swift and significant punishment."

On January 30 Joseph White, 41, was found guilty and sentenced to 40-years behind bars for pushing a 28-year-old man to his death.

Back in April 2023, White knocked Christopher Foster down onto the railroad tracks at the Shot Tower Subway stop, near Port Discovery.

This caused Foster to be electrocuted. White was arrested about a month later in New York.

“This horrific and shocking act demands the absolute severest consequences,” said Bates. “In a callous act of violence, the defendant pushed the victim not once, but twice, ensuring that he tragically fell from the subway station platform to his death. It is unfathomable to consider the anguish of a family awaiting a loved one who will never return due to such senseless brutality. My heart goes out to Mr. Foster's family as they navigate this profound and unbearable loss.”

Then on Friday, January 31, Arthur McCaden learned his fate for killing a store employee in Canton.

Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez, 23, was shot to death during an April 2023 attempted robbery at the T-Mobile on Boston Street.

McCaden, now 19, and his younger brother were alsoconnected to several other robberies that month spanning from Baltimore to New Jersey.

While McCaden pleaded guilty to Gonzalez's murder, his brother's case was tried at the juvenile level, leaving his status unclear.

McCaden's dad is serving life in prison as well for an unrelated deadly quintuple shooting in 2021.