Baltimore Police catch suspect in deadly quadruple shooting stealing from store in Pennsylvania

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they've tracked down a man wanted in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting last year.

Arthur McCaden, 36, was found stealing from a convenience store in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania when he was picked up and charged with the murder of Derrick Smith and the attempted murder of three others.

It all stems from a December 17 incident in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.

Officers received a shot spotter alert in the area later finding four victims, including Smith, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smith later died at the hospital.

Police never released a motive in the case.

McCaden is currently being held without bail in Baltimore. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for May 19.