Suspect wanted in subway electrocution arrested in New York

BALTIMORE — Police have made an arrest in regard to the murder of 28-year-old Christopher Foster.

On April 12, police were called to the Shot Tower Subway stop near Port Discovery for an unresponsive man who fell onto train tracks.

When they arrived they located Foster who died despite life saving efforts.

Investigators believe Foster was standing near the edge of the platform when someone came up from behind and pushed him onto the tracks.

This led to Foster being electrocuted to death. The suspect fled the scene.

Days later, a picture was released of a potential suspect police were attempting to identify.

On Wednesday police located the suspect, 39-year-old Joseph White, at a hotel in South Ozone Park in New York.

Baltimore Police Department

He was arrested without incident.

White is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore City where he faces first degree murder charges.