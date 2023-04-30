Store employee shot during armed robbery in Canton

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that occurred during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to a cellphone store in the 2500 block of Boston Street for a shooting, where they found a 22-year-old man shot.

According to police, two men entered the store and announced a robbery.

During the robbery, one of the men shot the 22-year-old store employee.

The suspects then demanded property from customers before leaving the store on foot.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.