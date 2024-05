Man pleads guilty to killing Canton T-Mobile store worker during robbery

BALTIMORE — A guilty plea for the man who opened fire inside a Canton T-Mobile store, leaving one worker dead.

Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez died on May 1, 2023, one day after being shot by Arthur Jesse McCaden during an attempted robbery at the store in the 2500 block of Boston Street.

Turns out McCaden also robbed several other cell phone stores between April 18-25, including 7 St. Paul Street, 3727 Eastern Avenue, and 1030 W. 41st Street.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 16. Prosecutors are asking for McCaden to serve 60 years behind bars.