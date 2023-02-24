Judge to release redacted AG report on Archdiocese sexual abuse allegations

BALTIMORE — A judge has authorized the Maryland Attorney General's Office to release a redacted version of an investigative report into the Archdiocese of Baltimore's alleged coverup of sexual abuse.

The report was previously under seal to protect grand jury proceedings.

However multiple victims and advocacy groups along with the Attorney General's Office, and Archdiocese themselves filed motions to have the report publicly released.

The grand jury has since wrapped up, resulting in only one indictment.

According to Friday's court ruling, the report names 158 priests who have either been charged or accused of sexual abuse over the past eight-decades.

In his order judge Robert Taylor Jr. writes that the report also "names various individuals associated with the Archdiocese and various Catholic institutions who are not charged with abuse, but whose conduct could, at a minimum, raise questions about the institutional response to allegations of abuse over the past eight decades."

Taylor added that no more charges are expected to come from the investigation.

Prior to the report's release, judge Taylor has to first sign off on a proposed list of affected individuals named in the report.

The Attorney General's Office issued this statement following the judge's decision.

“We are pleased with the Court’s order today permitting the interim release of a redacted version of the Attorney General’s report on the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The Office will move expeditiously to comply with the court’s order and prepare a redacted copy of the Report to be released upon review and approval by the Court.”

