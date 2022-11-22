Archdiocese of Baltimore won't oppose AG report into sexual abuse allegations

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore won't oppose the public release of the Attorney General's report into sexual abuse. They say they're committed to full transparency.

According to a recent statement released by the Archdiocese, transparency means responsible and accurate reporting of events.

"We are different—different than we were in the past—yet we must be transparent in acknowledging our past. To that end, the Archdiocese of Baltimore will not oppose the public release of the Attorney General’s report." Archdiocese of Baltimore explained.

Attorney General Brian Frosh recently filed a motion to investigate sexual abuse in the Archdiocese. The report consists of 463 pages and is awaiting approval from the Circuit Court of Baltimore City.

The Archdiocese's full statement can be found below: