AG Frosh files motion to release report of child sexual abuse investigation in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a motion on Thursday to release the office's report of its investigation of child sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The report consists of 463 pages and is awaiting approval from the Circuit Court of Baltimore City.

“For decades, survivors reported sexual abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and for decades the Church covered up the abuse rather than holding the abusers accountable and protecting its congregations. The Archdiocese of Baltimore was no exception,” said in the motion filed by Frosh.

Frosh launched a criminal investigation of child sexual abuse perpetrated by Priests and other employees of the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 2019.

According to a release sent by the Attorney General's office, hundreds of thousands of documents dating back tot he 1940's were produced in response to grand jury subpoenas sought by the Attorney General.

With the investigation concluded and the report finalized, the motion filed is seeking to release the information to the public.