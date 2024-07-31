Harford County tourism organization sues county executive

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County's tourism organization is suing County Executive Bob Cassilly for $290,000, claiming he withheld funding from them and told the state not to speak to the agency.

Visit Harford!, which has run the county's tourism work since 2015, said it was supposed to receive $645,000 per year, and is suing Cassilly's administration for breach of contract.

The suit is only the latest development in a feud between Cassilly and Visit Harford!. It came to a head earlier this year when the county executive vetoed a bill that would have let Visit Harford! receive a portion of the county's hotel-tax revenue.

Cassilly said at the time that it would have forced him "to allocate funds to a non-government entity outside of my administration’s oversight, undermining my efforts to control government spending and provide effective oversight of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars."

He pointed out that the county executive controls the budget (per the county charter), and said the "County Council was overreaching into funding decisions."

Visit Harford! has overseen county tourism since 2015, when then-County Executive Barry Glassman abolished the county's tourism division and made tourism privately run.

Glassman's administration said at the time it saved the county money.

Visit Harford! said, in a press release about its new lawsuit, that Cassilly "is so determined to break something that is working so well for everyone. His actions are hurting local businesses and damaging Harford County’s economy, and it is setting our community back for years to come.”

The suit also accuses the county executive of telling the Maryland Department of Commerce not to speak with Visit Harford! and to redirect a $50,000 state tourism grant to the county's economic development office.

Cassilly responded in a statement that he intends for Harford County government to manage tourism going forward - a model he says is used by "Baltimore County and most other Maryland jurisdictions."

...We will be using the Baltimore County hybrid model, with the county contracting with a highly professional marketing team rather than a nonprofit... The county executive decides who the county’s destination marketing organization (DMO) is for tourism. In most Maryland jurisdictions, that is the county government. Once that became the case in Harford, all future state funds will come to the county government.

The past year has seen several public clashes between Cassilly and other county leaders.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler blasted Cassilly for settling a 2022 deputy-involved shooting and for alleged wiretapping.

County Councilman Aaron Penman has sparred with Cassilly since 2023, over ethics accusations and of undercutting the Council's budget approvals.

Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey also threatened to sue the county executive last year.

Here is the county executive's complete response to the Visit Harford! lawsuit:

"Tourism is a vital industry in Harford County and the Cassilly administration is dedicated to promoting the many wonderful attractions we have to offer. At the same time, tourism marketing is funded with taxpayer dollars, and it is essential that these dollars be used effectively and fairly to support all local businesses and other stakeholders.

Promoting tourism had been solely a function of Harford County government until the prior administration shifted that responsibility to the nonprofit Visit Harford, although it continued to be funded by county and state tax revenue.

Upon coming into office, the Cassilly administration undertook a review of all county-funded activities. We had concerns about a lack of transparency and effectiveness concerning Visit Harford, but the county executive decided to take a full year to monitor and evaluate this nonprofit model for tourism.

Over the past year, Harford County has been carefully reviewing all the models for tourism and the one we found to be most transparent and effective is the one used by Baltimore County and most other Maryland jurisdictions.

Therefore, rather than continue for another contract year with Visit Harford we notified them that we would not be renewing the contract, and we will be using the Baltimore County hybrid model, with the county contracting with a highly professional marketing team rather than a nonprofit.

Moving forward, Harford County is retaining direct oversight of all taxpayer funding for tourism and services will be provided by the county government and the professional marketing organization.

Funding was provided to Visit Harford over the past year, but it was contingent upon certain requirements. We were working with them to reconcile accounts and money due and reach a collaborative path forward. We were disappointed to receive notice of a lawsuit.

The county executive decides who the county’s destination marketing organization (DMO) is for tourism. In most Maryland jurisdictions, that is the county government. Once that became the case in Harford, all future state funds will come to the county government."

