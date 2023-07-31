Watch Now
Harford Sheriff's Office investigating alleged wiretapping of elected officials

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 31, 2023
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a criminal complaint alleging violations of Maryland's wiretap statue involving the illegal interception of electronic communications.

The victims identified in the complaint are elected and government officials as well as members of the business community.

"If founded, this case is particularly egregious, as Maryland boasts some of the most comprehensive and stringent wiretapping laws in the nation, emphasizing the protection of citizens' privacy," said the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

