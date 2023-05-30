Harford County Executive's Office misappropriated $7 million, breaking Charter

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Once the Harford County budget is passed each year, it becomes law and each agency is assigned to the approved funding.

In accordance with the Harford County Charter and Code, if funds need to be transferred from separate departments, it requires Harford County Council approval to amend the original budget that was previously passed into law.

These measures are in place to provide a balance of power between the Executive Branch and the Legislative Branch.

On April 18, Bill 23-12 was introduced to appropriate funds from the General Fund to cover estimated expenses incurred during Fiscal Year 2023 attributable to the Department of Emergency Services.

Nearly a month later, on May 16, the Public Hearing was conducted to allow the Harford County Treasurer to explain why the fund transfer was needed and what the funds would be used to purchase.

Soon after the hearing, it was discovered on May 2, Treasury processed the transfer of $7,000,000 from the General Fund to the Department of Emergency Services.

The original budgeted amount for EMS was $11,931,598, however $12,085,718 was spent.

Of the $7,000,000 transferred, only $5,571,181 remained.

This transfer is a violation of the County Charter because the County Council has still not voted to approve thus requested appropriation of funds.

Treasurer Robert Sandless admitted that they had moved the funds to adjust the balances on the reports for the Maryland Association of Counties.

As a result of the misappropriated funds, on May 23, the Treasurer moved the $7,000,000 back to the General fund.

Sandless wrote a memorandum to the County Council containing the following admissions:

“In early May of 2023, the Deputy Director of Treasury added the requested supplemental budget appropriation in the amount of $7 million to the Department of Emergency Services Budget in the County’s financial system to complete some year-end reports. This action was not an attempt to alter the legal appropriation of DES nor was it an attempt to supersede the authority of the County Council.” “This early entry, which was reversed, is the sole responsibility of Treasury. While it was not done with malice or any ill intention, the entry should not have been entered until the supplemental appropriation was approved by the County Council.” “I apologize for this premature budget entry into the financial system.”

Treasurer Sandless

