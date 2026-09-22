Governor Moore unveils Maryland AI plan with new protections for workers, children and consumers

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Wes Moore unveiled a new framework Tuesday outlining how Maryland plans to regulate artificial intelligence while protecting workers, children and consumers.

The framework centers on three priorities: protecting Marylanders from potential AI risks, preparing workers for changes driven by the technology and establishing safeguards for children.

Among the proposals, the Moore administration wants to develop regulations for advanced AI companies that could include safety testing, independent audits, whistleblower protections and incident reporting.

The administration also wants to give Marylanders greater control over the use of their likeness, address potential AI discrimination in housing and employment, and pursue restrictions on algorithmic rent-setting.

For workers, the plan calls for greater involvement from employees and unions as AI is introduced into workplaces, along with additional training and programs to help workers adapt.

The framework also calls for stronger protections for children using AI chatbots and social media, as well as standards for AI tools used in Maryland schools.

Some of the proposals would require action from the Maryland General Assembly.

Moore says the state is moving ahead with its own safeguards as AI technology continues to develop and federal regulations remain limited.

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