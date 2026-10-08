Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joins multistate collaborative to fight rising electricity costs

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently joined the PJM Governors' Collaborative, a new multistate organization aimed at giving states and a stronger voice in decisions affecting energy affordability and reliability.

Maryland is among the 13 states whose governors signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formally establishing the organization aimed at regulating PJM, the regional power grid operator.

"For too long, PJM and its Members have prioritized their profits over ratepayers, leaving Marylanders to shoulder the rising cost of energy," Moore said. "This bipartisan collaborative is standing together as a united front to drive down electricity costs."

The MOU states the orgaization's goal is to increase state and consumer representation in PJM's governance and decision-making processes.

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