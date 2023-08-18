Former Gilman teacher accused of sexually abusing students arrested by FBI

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Christopher Bendann with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the indictment, between September 16, 2017, and February 9, 2019, Bendann allegedly persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct so a visual of that conduct could be produced and transmitted.

The indictment further alleges Bendann possessed child sexual abuse material between September 1, 2017, and January 23, 2023.

Back in February, Bendann's Towson home was raided after he was terminated from the Gilman School amid the reports of having "inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students."

Detectives had been investigating him since his termination, which was in January.

Later that month he was placed on home detention pending trial where he was ordered to stay away from the Gilman School and have no contact with victims, witnesses, or minors.

This indictment was returned on August 16 and unsealed on August 18 upon his arrest.

If convicted, Bendann faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of the five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography .

Bendann is currently detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m.