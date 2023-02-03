Police raid home, arrest fired Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing students

BALTIMORE — A recently fired teacher at the Gilman School in Baltimore is accused of sexually abusing students.

On Friday Baltimore County Police raided the Towson Home of Christopher Bendann on Stanmore Road.

Detectives began investigating Bendann back in January after he was terminated by the school for "inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students."

Police say they have at least one victim who has come forward thus far, but believe there could be several more.

Bendann already faces multiple counts including sexual abuse of a minor and second degree rape.

A spokesperson for Gilman confirmed a teacher had been fired over the allegations last month, but refused to identify Bendann by name, citing personnel matters.