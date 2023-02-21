Ex Gilman teacher accused of sexually abusing students placed on home detention pending trial

BALTIMORE — An ex teacher at the Gilman School of Baltimore accused of sexually abusing students has been released to private home detention pending trial.

Earlier this month Baltimore County Police raided the Towson Home of Christopher Bendann on Stanmore Road.

Detectives began investigating Bendann back in January after he was terminated by the school for "inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students."

RELATED: Police raid home, arrest fired Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing students

Police say they have at least one victim who has come forward thus far, but believe there could be several more.

Bendann faces multiple counts including sexual abuse of a minor and second degree rape.

Online records show Bendann is next scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 3.

Until then he is ordered to stay away from the Gilman School and to have no contact with victims, witnesses, or minors.

Bendann is only permitted to leave home to attend work, counseling, religious services, and medical or legal appointments.