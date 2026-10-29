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Howard County bill aims to shield taxpayers from ICE facility costs

ICE Elkridge facility
WMAR-2 News
ICE Elkridge facility
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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County leaders are fighting back against an ICE detention facility that plans to operate on property located on Meadow Ridge Road.

State lawmakers have now sponsored a bill that would protect taxpayers from footing the bill for costs related to its operation, like an increased police presence and utility needs.

People in Howard County have been vocal about their concerns ever since the company Genesis was granted a permit for the private facility in Howard County.

State Sen. Clarence Lam says a court ruling in favor of the company has forced local leaders to fight back for the community they represent.

"Howard County Bill 1-27 will enable the county council to pass local legislation to set rates for property and transfer taxes to the owner of any property that is being leased for use as a private detention facility here in Howard County," Lam said.

"The intention is clear here. Since Howard County never wanted the facility here, Howard County residents shouldn't be stuck with the bill," Lam said.

Lam says the legislation is not targeting this one project, but could apply to any project in the county.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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