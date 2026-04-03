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Easter egg hunts, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and zoo animals in the Weekend Planner

Easter egg hunts, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and zoo animals in the Weekend Planner
Easter egg hunts, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and zoo animals in the Weekend Planner
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This weekend comes with a mixed bag of weather. Saturday is looking great, Easter Sunday... not so much.

There are a few Easter egg hunts happening on Saturday so get the kids and their baskets ready!

Bunny BonanZOO

When: April 3-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Maryland Zoo
What: Non-stop egg hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and zoo mascots, carnival games and craft-making. Bunny BonanZOO is free with zoo admission

Easter at the B&O Railroad

When: April 4 and 5
Where: B&O Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt St., Baltimore
What: Celebrate the Easter holiday at the B&O with a variety of events including breakfast with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and train rides. There's a sensory-friendly egg hunt on Sunday. Ticket prices vary, click here for more details.

Egg-stravaganza

When: April 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E Churchville Rd, Bel Air
What: There are age-specific egg hunts every 20 minutes, a craft table, face painting, a bounce house and snowballs. The event is free and families are welcome to bring food for a picnic on the church grounds.

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