Easter egg hunts, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and zoo animals in the Weekend Planner

This weekend comes with a mixed bag of weather. Saturday is looking great, Easter Sunday... not so much.

There are a few Easter egg hunts happening on Saturday so get the kids and their baskets ready!

Bunny BonanZOO

When: April 3-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Maryland Zoo

What: Non-stop egg hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and zoo mascots, carnival games and craft-making. Bunny BonanZOO is free with zoo admission

Easter at the B&O Railroad

When: April 4 and 5

Where: B&O Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt St., Baltimore

What: Celebrate the Easter holiday at the B&O with a variety of events including breakfast with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and train rides. There's a sensory-friendly egg hunt on Sunday. Ticket prices vary, click here for more details.

Egg-stravaganza

When: April 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E Churchville Rd, Bel Air

What: There are age-specific egg hunts every 20 minutes, a craft table, face painting, a bounce house and snowballs. The event is free and families are welcome to bring food for a picnic on the church grounds.