Cooler with clouds on this Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday!

Cooler air works into the region, with a lingering spotty shower or two. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the afternoon with extra clouds. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Widespread rain showers are still expected to slide through on Easter Sunday during the late-afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Showers. High near 72.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.