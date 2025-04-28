Convicted Maryland murder suspect among dozens pictured on White House lawn signs

BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump is approaching his first 100 days back in office.

On Monday dozens of signs appeared on the White House lawn with pictures of recently arrested migrants accused of committing crime while illegally in the country.

Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America — and we're feeling good. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pD7hf1A07G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

The Administration took to social media sharing some of the names displayed.

Number one on the list is Jhamaal Benjamin Hears, 51, who was taken into custody on April 22 in Prince George's County.

According to ICE, Hears is a Jamaican national previously convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault in Upper Marlboro.

Meet the scumbags placed on the White House lawn this morning for the world to see — the worst of the worst criminal illegal immigrants sent back where they belong in President Trump's first 100 days. pic.twitter.com/CbQ3OjOQKZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

Illegal immigration has long been the focal point of Trump's agenda.

ICE has spent a lot of time in Maryland, making several arrests.

The White House released names of multiple individuals tracked down by federal agents.

As of late Maryland's come under the national spotlight for high profile immigration related cases involving Kilmar Abrego-Garcia and Victor Martinez-Hernandez.