Study: Maryland denied 384 ICE detainers since October 2022, released three alleged killers

BALTIMORE — Maryland ranks tenth in the nation for releasing jailed migrants wanted by ICE.

This according to new research from the non-profit Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), an independent, non-partisan think tank.

The research cites ICE records between October 1, 2022 and February 6, 2025.

During that span, the study found local and state jails denied more than 25,000 ICE detainers.

Maryland accounted for 384 of those denials.

MORE: Record 153 undocumented sex offenders arrested last year in Maryland

Jails in three Maryland counties reportedly freed undocumented migrants after already having been charged and convicted of murder.

CIS lists the Baltimore and Howard County Detention Centers, and Gaithersburg Police Department responsible for the releases.

Per a June 2024 ICE Detainer Acceptance Report obtained by CIS, Maryland has five detention centers deemed "non-cooperative."

They include the Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, and St. Mary's County Detention Centers.

There's also the Queen Anne's County Detention Center, which cooperates on a limited basis, meaning ICE isn't provided adequate notice to arrange custody exchanges.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimates 350,000 undocumented migrants living in Maryland, as recent as March 2023.

We're also one of nearly 20 states in the country to issue drivers licenses to undocumented migrants.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has been a staunch critic of ICE, especially since President Donald Trump took office.

In January Brown issued guidance discouraging law enforcement and hospitals from cooperating with ICE, even raising the potential of civil liability if they do.

Some Maryland law enforcement agencies have pushed back, participating in what's known as the 287(g) program, which deputizes state and local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

Currently the Cecil, Frederick, and Harford County Sheriff's Office take part. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is also in the process of joining.

For a while, the 287(g) program was in real danger.

The Maryland General Assembly seriously considered banning the program during this year's session, but it managed to survive.

Another failed bill was the Rachel Morin Act that would've barred sanctuary policies, and fully mandated cooperation with ICE.

Due to a Democratic super majority in the State House and Senate, the bill was destined to fall through.