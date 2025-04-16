ICE: Man who entered U.S. illegally 3 times freed from Maryland jail despite brother's alleged murder

BALTIMORE — ICE says they arrested a man in Maryland who was let out of jail, despite illegally entering the U.S. three times, and allegedly killing his own brother.

Federal officials say Rene Pop-Chub, 32, has pending murder charges in Prince George's County, but they accuse the Department of Corrections of ignoring a detainer, and freeing him before trial.

“When jurisdictions refuse to honor our immigration detainers, they put their own communities at risk — as was the case here, where a dangerous illegal alien charged with murder and assault was released back onto the streets," said ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker.

Pop-Chub has a long history of crossing the U.S. - Mexican southern border through Arizona and Texas.

He was first removed from the U.S. in September 2013, only to return and be deported again in December of 2017.

Pop-Chub came back a third time, undetected, at an unknown time and place.

In August of 2024, Pop-Chub was charged for the murder of his 45-year-old brother, Crisantos.

Police believe Pop-Chub pushed Crisantos down during a fight, causing his head to hit the ground.

Pop-Chub was scheduled to go on trial April 28.