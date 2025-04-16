Watch Now
ICE: Man who entered U.S. illegally 3 times freed from Maryland jail despite brother's alleged murder

ICE says Prince George's County ignored detainer request
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Kenneth Genalo, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York.
BALTIMORE — ICE says they arrested a man in Maryland who was let out of jail, despite illegally entering the U.S. three times, and allegedly killing his own brother.

Federal officials say Rene Pop-Chub, 32, has pending murder charges in Prince George's County, but they accuse the Department of Corrections of ignoring a detainer, and freeing him before trial.

“When jurisdictions refuse to honor our immigration detainers, they put their own communities at risk — as was the case here, where a dangerous illegal alien charged with murder and assault was released back onto the streets," said ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker.

Pop-Chub has a long history of crossing the U.S. - Mexican southern border through Arizona and Texas.

He was first removed from the U.S. in September 2013, only to return and be deported again in December of 2017.

Pop-Chub came back a third time, undetected, at an unknown time and place.

In August of 2024, Pop-Chub was charged for the murder of his 45-year-old brother, Crisantos.

Police believe Pop-Chub pushed Crisantos down during a fight, causing his head to hit the ground.

Pop-Chub was scheduled to go on trial April 28.

