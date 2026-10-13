Chesapeake Bay earns a C+ in its latest report card, marking its highest overall score in 40 years of tracking

The Chesapeake Bay has earned its highest overall report card score in 40 years, receiving a C+ in the latest assessment released by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

The 20th annual Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card evaluates environmental, social and economic conditions across the Bay and its watershed. The report summarizes data collected through December 2025.

Eight of the Bay’s 15 regions showed improving long-term health trends, including the Patapsco and Back Rivers, Upper Western Shore, Rappahannock, James and Elizabeth rivers, Lower Eastern Shore, Upper Bay and Lower Bay.

The Lower Bay earned a B+, the best score on record for a region. The Lower Western Shore received the lowest grade, a D-.

Researchers also reported overall improvement in watershed water quality over time. The assessment considers nitrogen, phosphorus, turbidity and conductivity.

UMCES officials say the results are evidence of the impact of long-term restoration efforts, while emphasizing that work to improve the Bay must continue.

Improving conditions can benefit fish, crabs and other wildlife while also supporting recreation, tourism and local economies throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

You can view the report card here.

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