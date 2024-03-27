Cheers! Oriole Park charges more per beer than any other MLB stadium

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is hyped for the Orioles home opener on Thursday.
There's a lot to be excited about at Camden Yards, which was just voted best park in baseball.
First — it's the O's first time hosting Opening Day since 2018.
Second — the Birds are entering the 2024 season as the defending American League East Champions.
Third — Major League Baseball owners on Thursday unanimously approved David Rubenstein as the team's new owner.
Fourth — off-season acquisition and former National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes is taking the mound.
Oh, and lastly the franchise recently renewed a lease to continue playing in Charm City for the next 30-years.
But... there's one problem — and it concerns beer drinkers.
According to the folks at Bookies.com, Oriole Park charges more than any other MLB stadium for a 16 oz. brewski.
Bookies found that one can will cost fans a whopping $11.
That's 50 cents more than the Red Sox, Cubs and White Sox, who have the second highest prices.
Cheers to a new season!