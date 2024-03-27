Cheers! Oriole Park charges more per beer than any other MLB stadium

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is hyped for the Orioles home opener on Thursday.

There's a lot to be excited about at Camden Yards, which was just voted best park in baseball.

First — it's the O's first time hosting Opening Day since 2018.

Second — the Birds are entering the 2024 season as the defending American League East Champions.

Third — Major League Baseball owners on Thursday unanimously approved David Rubenstein as the team's new owner.

Fourth — off-season acquisition and former National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes is taking the mound.

Oh, and lastly the franchise recently renewed a lease to continue playing in Charm City for the next 30-years.

But... there's one problem — and it concerns beer drinkers.

According to the folks at Bookies.com, Oriole Park charges more than any other MLB stadium for a 16 oz. brewski.

Bookies found that one can will cost fans a whopping $11.

That's 50 cents more than the Red Sox, Cubs and White Sox, who have the second highest prices.

Cheers to a new season!