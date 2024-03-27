Sale of Orioles unanimously approved by MLB owners

BALTIMORE — Major League Baseball owners have unanimously approved of the sale of the Baltimore Orioles to a group led by David Rubenstein.

The vote occurred Wednesday during a conference call.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank the Angelos family for their many years of service to the game and the communities of Baltimore. Peter Angelos loved Baseball, loved Baltimore, and was an important part of MLB for more than three decades," said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr.

Back in January, the Angelos family agreed to sell the team to Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.

First, approval had to come from the Maryland Stadium Authority. The owner's approval was the final hurdle.

“To own the Orioles is a great civic duty," said Rubenstein. "On behalf of my fellow owners, I want the Baltimore community and Orioles fans everywhere to know that we will work our hardest to deliver for you with professionalism, integrity, excellence, and a fierce desire to win games.” He added, “I thank John Angelos and his family for all they have done to bring us to this point. John led a dramatic overhaul of the team’s management, roster, recruitment strategy, and farm system in recent years. Our job is to build on these accomplishments to advance a world-class professional sports agenda – with eyes on returning a World Series trophy to Baltimore.”

Rubenstein's group will consist of:

CAL RIPKEN, JR. , Orioles legend and National Baseball Hall of Fame Member

, Orioles legend and National Baseball Hall of Fame Member MICHELE KANG , businesswoman and owner of the Washington Spirit

, businesswoman and owner of the Washington Spirit THE HON. KURT SCHMOKE , former Baltimore Mayor

, former Baltimore Mayor GRANT HILL , Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer THE HON. MIKE BLOOMBERG , business leader and philanthropist

, business leader and philanthropist BILL MILLER , investor, philanthropist, and lifelong Orioles fan

, investor, philanthropist, and lifelong Orioles fan RICK RIEDER , business leader and lifelong Orioles fan

, business leader and lifelong Orioles fan GREG BARONI , business leader and lifelong Orioles fan

, business leader and lifelong Orioles fan STAN, ALLISON & ALBERT CHEN , business leaders and lifelong Orioles fans

, business leaders and lifelong Orioles fans KATE RAMSDELL , a lifelong Orioles fan

, a lifelong Orioles fan LAUREN TABAK FASS , attorney and philanthropist

, attorney and philanthropist JASON REESE, business leader

The closing of the sale will occur later on Wednesday.