Oriole Park at Camden Yards voted best baseball stadium before 32nd birthday

BALTIMORE — Can you believe it? Oriole Park at Camden Yards will turn 32-years-old in April.

Don't let the age fool you because USA Today just named it the top Major League Baseball Stadium, according to their 10 Best Reader's Choice Travel Award Contest.

The food is also getting rave reviews, ranking third among all 30 stadiums.

It's been a whirlwind of an off-season for the defending American League East champs.

Recently the O'srenewed a 30 year lease to remain at Camden Yards, and the team is currently undergoing a transition in ownership.

The 2024 home opener gets underway March 28.

Read the full list here.