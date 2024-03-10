Corbin Burnes officially announced as starting pitcher for Orioles Opening Day

BALTIMORE — This should not come as a surprise to Orioles fans; Corbin Burnes was officially announced as the starting pitcher for Opening Day.

The Orioles take on the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards on March 28 with the first pitch at 3:05 p.m.

Burnes joined the Orioles last month in a trade deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He is the team's biggest off-season acquisition.

In return, the O's sent infielder Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall, and a 2024 Competitive Balance Round A pick.

RELATED CONTENT: New ace RHP Corbin Burnes ‘excited’ to join Orioles

Burnes is a three-time All-Star who has hurled at least 200 strikeouts each of the last three seasons.

This will be his third year in a row starting an Opening Day game. The last two years it's been with the Brewers.

Burnes pitched a spring training game and spoke to reporters after about the announcement, "It's a great feeling. Not many guys can say they've started Opening Day. So for me to do it 3 years now — and 3 years in a row — is pretty special. I'm glad to take the ball Opening Day."

"He's been wonderful. He's been more than advertised since he's been here," says Manager Brandon Hyde, who worked hard to bring Burnes to the team this season.

"He's just been an incredible teammate. He's been amazing in our clubhouse. He's a leader and to have someone with that sort of ability and track record. He's pitching a lot for us. Pitching opening day for us. We're really excited."

The Orioles are coming off a 101-game winning season and won the American League East. They lost to the Texas Rangers in a three-game sweep in the AL Division Series.

The Rangers went on to win the World Series. The Orioles haven't won a World Series since 1983.

