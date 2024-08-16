Body cam footage of suspect arrested in Rachel Morin murder released

Body camera video from two officers on scene during the arrest of Victor Martinez-Hernandez shows a rather dull scene to a case that has made national news.

Nearly three hours of recordings, obtained by Scripps News Tulsa, from the perspective of two female Tulsa Police Department officers, give us few new details.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested on June 14th of this year and charged in connection with the murder of Rachel Morin in Harford County.

He's since been extradited to Maryland and is expected to stand trial in October for Morin's murder last August.

In the video, we hear one of the officers talk about how they located him by his phone, and knew he was in the general area.

After talking to a security guard, they were able to find him in a bar and escorted him outside.

When Martinez-Hernandez was originally asked his name he gave a different one, and said he didn't have an ID or his phone.

Officers, however, recognized him from a photo they'd been given.

Communication between him and the officers was difficult as they were waiting for a Spanish-speaking officer to arrive.

Another man handed over Martinez-Hernandez's phone and encouraged him to unlock it for the police.

He was placed in a police vehicle and there was a period of time when law enforcement were waiting for that Spanish-speaking officer, who'd been held up on another call.

Law enforcement officers were talking about the case, and at one point one of them hangs up a call and says, "They're booking plane tickets as we speak."

There are several mentions that he's wanted for murder in Maryland and for crimes in other places around the country.

He was then taken to be booked and processed by the police at a station, where a Spanish-speaking officer was able to more easily communicate with him.

Less than a week later, he was back in Maryland.

His trial is currently scheduled for October 23.