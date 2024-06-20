Rachel Morin's alleged killer is being extradited to Maryland 5 days after arrest

TULSA, Ok. — Just five days after being arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rachel Morin's alleged killer is on a plane being extradited to Maryland.

Hernandez is accused of raping and murdering the mother of five last August while jogging on the Ma & Pa

Trail.

He spent months on the run leading investigators on a nationwide manhunt.

U.S. Homeland Security Police extracted Victor Martinez-Hernandez from the Tulsa County Jail on Thursday around 5:40am Central Time, according to Douglas Braff, a reporter with our sister station KJRH.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office expects Hernandez to arrive in Maryland around 11:30am Eastern Time .

Hernandez is scheduled for a bail review via Zoom on June 21 at 1pm.

Prosecutors are seeking to have Hernandez held without bail pending trial.

The Maryland Public Defender's Office is currently listed as representing Hernandez.

"The Judge will also assess the defendant’s prior court appearances, family ties, employment status, and community ties," said Morin family attorney Randolph Rice. "Additionally, the Judge will examine any safety concerns for the alleged victim, recommendations from the State’s Attorney, and the potential danger the defendant poses to the community. These factors collectively help ensure a balanced decision regarding the defendant's pretrial status."

HSI Hernandez is extracted from Tulsa County Jail around 5:40am Central Time on June 20, 2024

During a June 14 press conference Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the process could've taken up to 45 days.

"I want him to die in a Maryland prison," said Gahler.

In addition to Morin's murder, Hernandez is accused of another homicide in El Salvador, as well as assault on a woman and 9-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Hernandez was in the U.S. illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency said he was apprehended and expelled from the country on three separate occasions last year.

"U.S. Border Patrol apprehended and expelled Martinez-Hernandez on three occasions in 2023, when the Title 42 public health Order was in effect," a department spokesperson told WMAR in an email. "During each of these encounters, he was vetted and no criminal or other derogatory information was found at the time, and he was expelled. Despite the individual's recidivism, under Title 42 we could not impose consequences under U.S. immigration law."

