Rachel Morin's alleged killer to stand trial in October

BEL AIR, Md. — Rachel Morin's alleged killer will stand trial beginning October 23.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez is currently being held without bail.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility for parole.

The Maryland Public Defender's office is representing Hernandez.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for July 22, but that was canceled last minute.

Morin, a mother of five, was raped and murdered last August while jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail. Her case attracted national attention.

Investigators tied Hernandez to her death utilizing advanced DNA technology, after he'd been on the run for months.

Last month authorities tracked Hernandez down in Oklahoma before extraditing him to Maryland.

Hernandez was in the Unites States illegally at the time of Morin's murder. He'd previously been expelled from the country on three different occasions.

Police believe Hernandez is also responsible for a homicide in his native El Salvador, and a home invasion in Los Angeles, California.

Leading up to trial, lawyers on both sides will attend an October 4 motions hearing.