BGE customers can weigh in on proposed $8 monthly rate hike at upcoming hearings

BGE customers will have three chances to weigh in on a proposed electric rate increase that could add about $8 a month to the average residential bill.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is asking Maryland regulators to approve a $156.1 million increase in electric base rates. BGE estimates that if the request is approved in full, the average residential customer using 851 kilowatt-hours a month would see their total electric bill increase by about 4%, or roughly $8 a month.

The Maryland Public Service Commission put the proposed rate change on hold while regulators consider the request. The commission suspended BGE's proposed tariff revisions for an initial 180 days beginning Aug. 1.

WMAR-2 News reported on the proposal in July. At the time, BGE said the filing focused on maintaining its electric system while limiting investments to reduce the impact on customers. The filing also includes a FlexPay program that would let eligible customers prepay for their anticipated energy use.

Now, customers will get a chance to make their voices heard.

The Public Service Commission will hold three public comment hearings, two virtual and one in person, each beginning at 6:30 p.m.:



Monday, Oct. 26: Virtual

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Virtual

Wednesday, Nov. 18: William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore

Anyone who wants to speak during a hearing must register by emailing Kimberly Schock at kimberly.schock@maryland.gov by noon on the corresponding deadline:



Oct. 26 hearing: Register by Oct. 22

Nov. 4 hearing: Register by Nov. 2

The hearings will also be streamed live through the Maryland Public Service Commission's YouTube channel.

People who don't want to speak during a hearing can still submit written comments. Those are due Dec. 23 and can be submitted through the commission's Public Comment Dropbox or by mail. Comments should reference Case No. 9888.

The commission is reviewing whether BGE's proposed rates are just and reasonable.

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