Democratic incumbent Anthony Brown wins reelection for attorney general

BALTIMORE — Democratic incumbent Anthony Brown defeated his Republican challenger Jim Rutledge in the race for Maryland attorney general, the Associated Press projects.

Both candidates ran uncontested in their respective primaries, though AP projects Brown defeated Rutledge by nearly 600,000 votes.

Brown, a former congressman, lieutenant governor, and state legislator, was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black attorney general in 2023.

Since becoming Attorney General, Brown established the Office of Equity, Policy, and Engagement to focus on strategies, initiatives, policies, and practices to promote equity and fairness in Maryland's civil, criminal, and administrative systems of justice.

In 2023, Attorney General Brown successfully advocated for the passage of legislation creating a Civil Rights Division. He also established a permanent Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention.

Brown partnered with Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue in October 2023 to create the Maryland Equitable Justice Collaborative (MEJC), a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to reducing mass incarceration and the disparate incarceration of African Americans and other marginalized groups in Maryland prisons and jails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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