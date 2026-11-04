Maryland voters approve congressional redistricting amendment, AP projects

BALTIMORE — A congressional redistricting amendment being pushed by many Democrats in Maryland as part of a nationwide battle has been approved by voters, the Associated Press projects.

The outcome marks a notable victory for Democrats, who are trying to counter a Republican redistricting movement advanced by President Donald Trump.

Democrats already hold seven of Maryland’s eight U.S. House seats. The amendment will not change voting districts for this year’s midterm elections. But if approved by voters, it could free Democratic lawmakers to draw new congressional districts that give the party a shot at a clean sweep in the 2028 elections, eliminating the only Republican congressional seat on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

“For more than a year, I’ve been clear: if other states were going to redraw their congressional maps in the middle of the decade, Maryland should be part of that conversation,” Gov. Wes Moore said after Question 3 was projected to pass. “My position has not changed. Donald Trump does not get to rewrite the rules for his allies and then tell Maryland to sit on its hands. I am proud that the people of Maryland used their power to push back by approving Question 3. And I will keep fighting to make sure our state has the representation it deserves in Congress, so we can protect Marylanders from the consequences of this administration.”

Republican critics, such as State Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, called the question misleading after the Maryland Supreme Court ruled that the proposed constitutional amendment must be placed on the November ballot.

“The Court ultimately provided political cover for the General Assembly by allowing this misleading constitutional amendment to remain on the ballot,” Hershey said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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