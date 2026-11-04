Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Democratic incumbent Brooke Lierman wins reelection for Maryland Comptroller

Brooke Lierman.jpg
Corey Jennings
Brooke Lierman.jpg
Posted
Add WMAR as a Google Preferred Source

BALTIMORE — Democratic incumbent Brooke Lierman has been reelected Maryland Comptroller over Republican Sonya Dunn, the Associated Press projects.

Lierman, the first woman to be elected to the office, vowed to “keep fighting for free federal tax filing” in her second term.

She also recognized the cost of living challenges facing residents, as well as the loss of thousands of federal jobs, cuts to grants and contracts and reduced Medicaid, SNAP, and disaster relief.

In response to those issues, Lierman’s office publishes state-of-the-economy reports to keep policymakers and the public informed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WMAR-2 News is continuing to monitor election results. Click here for the latest on state races we're following.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WX RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team
VETERAN SPOTLIGHT RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Spotlight

Join WMAR as we honor Veterans throughout our communities.