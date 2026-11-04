Democratic incumbent Brooke Lierman wins reelection for Maryland Comptroller

BALTIMORE — Democratic incumbent Brooke Lierman has been reelected Maryland Comptroller over Republican Sonya Dunn, the Associated Press projects.

Lierman, the first woman to be elected to the office, vowed to “keep fighting for free federal tax filing” in her second term.

She also recognized the cost of living challenges facing residents, as well as the loss of thousands of federal jobs, cuts to grants and contracts and reduced Medicaid, SNAP, and disaster relief.

In response to those issues, Lierman’s office publishes state-of-the-economy reports to keep policymakers and the public informed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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