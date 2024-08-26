Anne Arundel County to launch hate-crime prevention program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County just got a $1.2 million grant to work on preventing hate crimes, among other hate-crime-related initiatives.

The county is hiring Nicola "Dr. Nikki" Smith-Kea to oversee a Hate Crime Prevention Program, announced County Executive Steuart Pittman Monday.

Anne Arundel is the only county in Maryland to get this year's grant.

The county had the most reported hate-bias incidents in Maryland, according to a local forum on the issue in 2020, noted Pittman in a press release.

Most recently, in June, the Push'N Pedals cycling club (which is mostly Black) was attacked and harassed in Annapolis by people yelling racial slurs and throwing rocks.

A road-rage assault was also investigated in June in Brooklyn Park, and a Glen Burnie church was vandalized in April.

Last year, a deadly mass shooting at an Annapolis home was charged as a hate crime.

The new hate-crime program will include getting high-tech new surveillance equipment (like infrared cameras) to capture incidents that happen at night, and making hate-crime information materials in English, Spanish and Korean - as well as more police staffing for community outreach and training leaders on hate crime investigation strategies.

Smith-Kea, the new project manager, has been a criminal justice manager who worked with Philadelphia Police Department and the Arnold Ventures Policing team.

Pittman said Smith-Kea will "help us move this work to the next level."