Hate crime charges filed against alleged gunman in deadly Annapolis mass shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hate crime charges have been added against a man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting last month in an Annapolis neighborhood.

A grand jury in Anne Arundel County on Friday indicted 43-year-old Charles Robert Smith on 42 total counts, including three counts each of first-degree murder and Race/Religious crimes resulting in death.

It all started over a parking dispute between neighbors on Paddington Place.

That's where Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, was hosting a large birthday party resulting in several cars being parked along the street.

Earlier in the evening Smith's mother called parking enforcement to complain about the cars blocking her driveway.

According to charging documents, Mireles Ruiz and another man, 25-year-old Christian Marlon Segovia, went over to speak with her about the parking issue.

RELATED: Police: Annapolis mass shooting started over parking for block party

As the three began to argue, Smith was returning home.

Then things turned physical prompting Smith to pull out a gun and shoot Mireles Ruiz and Segovia, killing them.

Witnesses claim Smith stood over Mireles Ruiz, shooting him several more times before retreating inside his home.

As party goers formed outside Smith's home, he grabbed a rifle and fired several shots through the front window striking four more people.

Among them was Mireles Ruiz's 55-year-old father, Nicholas Mireles, who came to check on his son. He later died, while the other three survived.

Smith surrendered once officers arrived on scene. He admitted to shooting the victims, accusing them of shooting at his home first.

Police said no witness they spoke to ever saw the victims with a gun.

Smith's mother told officers she didn't see anyone with a gun either, but reported hearing earlier gunshots.

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun and long gun from Smith.

All six victims are Hispanic and Smith is White. It's unclear what evidence prosecutors gathered to suggest race played a motivating factor in the shooting.

Smith remains behind bars without bail pending trial.