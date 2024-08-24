In Annapolis, a nighttime bikeride against hate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a June racist incident in Maryland's state capital, dozens of bike riders pushed the pedals Friday evening, cycling together against hate.

"We're here to show love. Tonight is a night to show love," said Josh Jenkins, leader of the Push'N Pedals cycling club.

About two months ago, riders gathered at what used to be the Sears parking lot at the Annapolis Mall, a ride the group had done three years running, and headed toward the city's downtown.

"Once we hit Annapolis," Jenkins recalled, "some of the pedestrians and people walking on the sidewalk started blurting out racial slurs, calling us names."

Then, Jenkins recollected, some in a car pelted riders with bear mace and rocks. Jenkins tells WMAR the group is predominately Black.

"I was hurt, I was angry, I was upset," Jenkins told WMAR-2 News' Jack Watson. "Because we want to bring everybody back safe. And it's just unfortunate that people would do something like that."

Annapolis police told WMAR-2 News' Jack Watson they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

On Friday night, riders gathered at the same spot at the Annapolis mall, ready to cycle in unity against the bigotry.

"By working together, we can strengthen our voices and really have a greater impact," said Angelique Best, a cyclist and president of the newly-formed DMV Cycling Alliance.

Folks from several cycling groups throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia turned out.

"We all know racism exists, unfortunately. It's the elephant in the room, and the only way we're going to get rid of it is to address it head on, not be afraid to talk about it not be afraid to have the hard conversations, and call people to the carpet, hold people accountable, when they behave badly and hopefully they can be influenced to do something different," Best said.

Riders were escorted by police and were joined by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

"We're going to continue to cycle in Annapolis. we're not going to let a few rotten apples spoil our time to come out and ride. We're not going to do that. We're going to stand up and show love even in the face of hate," Jenkins added.

If you want to become a member Push'N Pedals, click here.